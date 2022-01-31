Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation and the growing need for an enhanced and effective automated irrigation system are driving the demand of the market.

Global Smart Irrigation Controllers market size will be worth USD 732.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The increasing penetration rate of smartphones in the emerging economies offers growth opportunities for the future as some of the smart irrigation controller providers are delivering voice assistance service based automated scheduling for irrigation. The increasing usage of smartphones by the farmers will help them obtain information on weather change and Climate data. The emergence of smart cities in developing economies is expected to increase the adoption of smart irrigation controllers.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing scarcity of water. Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation have resulted in the growing need for enhanced irrigation controller. The growing implementation of information communication technologies and the internet of things is expected to drive the growth of smart irrigation controllers over the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market on the basis of Type, End Users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Weather-based controllers

Soil-based controllers

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agriculture Industry

Non-Agriculture Industry

Regional Analysis of the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation.

Elements analyzed in the report:

Key participants include The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Netafim, HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., and Nelson Irrigation Corporation, among others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In August 2019, Lindsay Corporation, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, launched new customer-driven irrigation solutions such as, Next Gen Zimmatic ® Controllers, Zimmatic® 9520PL, and Zimmatic® 9500HS, which are expected to help farmers improve productivity and conserve resources.

The Weather-based controller segment held the largest market share of 59.6% in 2019. The increasing need to adjust the watering schedule based on local weather conditions has increased the adoption of the Weather-based controllers by the large scale commercial farms.

Agricultural Industry is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period. Agricultural applications such as open field and greenhouses are increasingly adopting smart irrigation controllers to enhance crop quality and reduce water usage.

