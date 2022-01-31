Oil & Gas EPC Market Size, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Demand by 2027

The global oil & gas EPC market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil and gas, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) is a contract-based model that delivers skilled labor and other resources to complete infrastructure projects. Oil and gas companies rely on EPC contractors to design layouts, carry out the onsite assembly and functional testing, procure equipment material, and manufacture systems. EPC contractors also specialize in developing plans for aboveground storage tanks, power generation, environmental controls, natural gas processing facilities, industrial power distribution, and material handling.

The global oil & gas EPC market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Oil & Gas EPC Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the expanding oil and gas industry across the globe as several countries are making investments to explore new oilfield reserves to cater to the rising demand for oil and gas. In addition, favorable initiatives introduced by the governments of numerous countries to generate electricity from renewable resources represent another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the market is further propelled by various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT). Moreover, the rising adoption of oil and gas EPC in the upstream sector on account of various benefits, such as enhanced accessibility to sites and lower investments and risks, is also contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the rapidly expanding automotive industry, the growing consumption of petroleum products, and the implementation of government initiatives to promote the oil and gas projects are some of the other factors anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Oil & Gas EPC Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bechtel Corporation, Fluor Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., John Wood Group PLC, KBR Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, McDermott International Ltd., National Petroleum Construction Company, Petrofac Limited, Saipem S.p.A. (Eni S.p.A.), Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Técnicas Reunidas S. A. and WorleyParsons Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, sector, service type and location.

Breakup by Sector:

• Upstream

• Midstream

• Downstream

Breakup by Service Type:

• Engineering

• Procurement

• Construction

• Fabrication

Breakup by Location:

• Onshore

• Offshore

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

