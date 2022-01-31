State Police Investigate Shooting In Howard County

January 31, 2022

(ELKRIDGE, MD) Maryland State Police are actively investigating a shooting that occurred in Howard County yesterday.

The victim is not being identified at this time. He was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, troopers from the Waterloo Barrack were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on northbound I-95 in the area of Maryland Route 100 in Elkridge. Upon their arrival, they observed a white cargo van stopped in the median. Inside the van, police found the driver suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency medical service personnel on the scene immediately rendered aid. He was transported to Shock Trauma where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information is urged to contact police at 410-929-0802. Callers may remain confidential.

A suspect or motive has not been determined at this time. The investigation continues…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov