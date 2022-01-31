Prebiotics Market Competitive Landscape, Traders/Distributors, Forecasts 2021-2030

Prebiotics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prebiotics are the types of fiber, non – digestible ingredient, which helps to keep the human gut healthy. These fibers feed the bacteria present in the digestive system. Prebiotics are mainly found in garlic, onion, bananas, biscuit, oats, and wheat bran. People consume the products in their daily routine, which helps to control the glucose level of the body. Prebiotics helps to preserve the well -being of the human body and thus alluding to the health-conscious people. Increases the immunity and alleviate all the digestive problem, which increase the demand of prebiotics. It helps to reduce the weight and inflammation. The growing use of prebiotics in the dairy industry due to its health benefits has increased demand over the past years.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

During COVID-19, the demand for the prebiotic supplement is expected to witness an upward surge because consumers are opting for the supplements that boost the immune system. The demand for food & beverages and dairy products is more in quarantine days as it is available in all the stores. However, the disruption in the logistic networks has negatively impacted the sales of the prebiotic.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increasing chronic disease and awareness about the health concerns surge the demand for prebiotics in the diet. The prebiotic market is segmented based on application: Food & Beverages, Dietary supplement, and animal feed. Prebiotic are high in demand for Food & Beverages Industry. Prebiotics has a wide range of applications, including enhancing the texture and sweetening the taste without any sugar content in the food and beverage industry. The aging population and growing concerns about the gut health are the main driving forces for product demand in various applications. Prebiotics are used to feed the cattle to improve their immune system and digestion. Prebiotics helps to improve the metabolism and health of the animals. Health-conscious people consume the dietary supplement which contains more prebiotics, ready to pay the premium price of the supplement. Increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming protein helps to promote the increased usage of dietary supplements. Companies are raising their investment in R&D to add more ingredients to the dietary supplement.

The prebiotic market is segmented on the basis of ingredients: inulin, galacto-oligosaccharides, fructo-oligosaccharide, and mannan- oligosaccharide. GOS has good water solubility, high thermal stability, and non -carcinogenic properties. When it is used in bakery products, GOS attracts low calorific value moisture, improving the taste and texture. When GOS is used in non -alcoholic beverages, it improves the taste and drives the demand for the products in the food& beverage industry without changing the clarity. The rising demand for inulin in drinks and baked goods is expected to play an essential role in driving market growth. Bakers add the inulin in the biscuits, breads, crackers, and muffins to increase the calcium level in the human body. The demand for MOS ingredients is rising because it helps in building a better immune system and drives the demand for nutrition supplements. Shortage in MOS ingredients and increased raw material costs will hamper the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific region has shown a significant growth in the prebiotic industry because of the rising population and high consumption of dairy products in countries such as India, Japan, and China. Increasing chronic diseases fuels the demand for prebiotic, to boost the immune system. Australia prebiotic market is driven by seeking the food-based drug substitutes and fighting the life-related illness. It is expected that to control obesity, and gut-related illnesses, the demand for prebiotics will increase in this country. Rising interest in dairy products is expected to boost the demand for prebiotics.

Key Segments:

Application

Food & Beverages

Dietary supplement

Animal feed.

Ingredients

Inulin

Galacto-Oligosaccharide

Fructo-Oligosaccharide

Mannan- Oligosaccharide

Companies covered: Sensus, Jarrow, Cargill Inc., Beneo-Orafti SA, GTC Nutrition, Weetabix, Clasado Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Kraft Foods, Inc., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Stonyfield Farm, Solvay Pharmaceuticals SA, Beghin Meiji, Roquette America, Inc., Royal Cosun, Parmalat S.p.A., FrieslandCampina Domo.

