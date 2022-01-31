ONE Conference 2022 registration now open!

Registration is now open for the ONE – Health, Environment, Society – Conference 2022. The four-day event – co-organised by EFSA, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), the European Environment Agency (EEA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRS) – will take place in Brussels and online on 21-24 June.

The conference will bring together scientists, experts and other stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to put food safety into the broader perspective of sustainable food systems, discuss opportunities and challenges of implementing a One Health approach and explore new developments in risk assessment science.

Have a look at the programme (more information coming in the next months).

How to register

To participate in the ONE Conference 2022, fill out the online registration form and select your preferred mode of participation.

Registration for online participation will remain open during the conference; the deadline to register for physical participation is 29 April. Both online and physical participation are free.

The live streaming of plenary and thematic sessions will be available on the ONE Conference 2022 website to all users. Please note that only registered participants will have access to the event’s networking opportunities through the dedicated event app, and be able to leave comments during sessions, ask questions and interact with other participants, speakers and panellists in real time.