Growing Cigarette Consumption Boosts The Cellulose Acetate Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing consumption of cigarettes is expected to drive the growth of the global cellulose acetate market going forward. Due to rapid economic development and population increase, cigarette use is predicted to rise in many low- and middle-income nations. Cellulose acetate is primarily utilized in the manufacture of cigarette filter tow, which is found in the vast majority of cigarette filters around the world. The filter tow aids in the removal of tar and nicotine while preserving a pleasant taste for the smoker. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US national public health agency, over 14 out of every 100 adults in the United States aged 18 and up (14.0 percent) smoked cigarettes in 2019, implying that roughly 34.1 million adults in the United States smoke cigarettes. Therefore, the growing consumption of cigarettes propels the growth of the cellulose acetate market.

According to the cellulose acetate market analysis, the development of biodegradable cellulose acetate products has emerged as a key trend in the cellulose acetate market. Manufacturers have started working on developing biodegradable cellulose acetate products due to the rising environmental effect of plastics. Biodegradable cellulose acetate improves the decomposition mechanism of natural products such as soil and water. For instance, in November 2020, Celanese corporation a US-based technology and specialty materials company launched Blue Ridge. Blue Ridge is a cellulose acetate product that can be used to manufacture backyard composting or broadly biodegradable products including straws. This product deals with the environmental, social, and governance norms and circular economy objectives.

The global cellulose acetate market size is expected to grow from $4.38 billion in 2021 to $4.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cellulose acetate market is expected to reach $5.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Major players covered in the global cellulose acetate industry are Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Sichuan Push Acetati Co. Ltd, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Sappi Limited, Sk Chemicals Co. Ltd., Borregaard ASA, Rotuba Extruders Inc., Cerdia International GmbH, Dayang chem (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., and Merck Group.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cellulose acetate market in 2020. The regions covered in the cellulose acetate market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global cellulose acetate market report is segmented by type into fiber, plastics, by application into cigarette filters, textiles and apparel, photographic films, tapes and labels, others.

