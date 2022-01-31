cloud analytics Market 2022 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players

cloud analytics

The demand for cloud analytics solutions is on the rise, which drives the growth of the cloud analytics market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand among businesses to get valuable insights from data on cloud is the major key factor that drives growth of the cloud analytics market. In addition, growth in adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) among enterprises are expected to supplement growth of the market. However, lack of technical expertise and understanding complex algorithms hampers the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of cloud-based solutions over on-premises is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global cloud analytics market.

Major players include: Google, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Tableau Software, and Teradata Corporation.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global cloud analytics market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global cloud analytics market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed cloud analytics market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

