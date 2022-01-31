Expanse Studios Launches Newest Slot Games

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios is a rising star in the online video slot game universe. As the famous George R.R. Martin’s TV show says, winter is coming and Book of Eskimo is a suitable name for Studio’s product, a game consisting of 5 reels, 3 rows, and 10 fixed pay lines pay both ways.



Traditional bonus features such as Scatters, Free Spins, Wilds, and Expanding Symbols are also there.

What about graphics?

Some of the highlights of the slot game are detailed graphics bringing the ambient of a typical Alaskan forest with an exhaustive list of symbols - sleds, huskies, ice bears, a book scatter, and icy low win card royals.



Multi-layer bonus features

Traditionally, the Wild symbol replaces symbols in winning combinations and 2 or more of them trigger the Chained in Ice respins, triggered as long as the wilds are a part of a grid to guarantee maximum entertainment, but also profit.

New kid on the gaming block

Expanse Studios is a young software provider but has already launched some noticeable releases such as Wild Icy Fruits, Titan Roulette Deluxe, Circus Fever Deluxe, and Titan Dice.

To add this slot into your online portfolio and inform about the variety of available products and services, visit https://expanse.studio/products/.

About Expanse Studios

Founded in 2019, Expanse Studios is a game developer founded by gaming industry veterans bringing a cutting-edge approach to the game creation industry, innovative features, and user-friendly design.

