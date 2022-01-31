Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market Hits US$ US$ 1,012.37 million by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Hospitals and Clinics Segment to Lead Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on " Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Equipment and Accessories); Modality (Virtual Histology IVUS, iMap IVUS, and Integrated Backscatter IVUS); End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic and Research Institutes)," the market is expected to grow from US$ 608.97 million in 2021 to US$ 1,012.37 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in - US$ 608.97 million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 1,012.37 million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages -205

No. Tables - 111

No. of Charts & Figures -75

Historical data available -Yes

Segments covered -Type, Modality, End User

Regional scope -North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope -US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Rise in Cardiovascular Disorders

CVDs continue to be the most significant cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. An unhealthy diet is the most crucial lifestyle factor that leads to CVDs. According to the WHO, CVDs are one of the causes of death accounting for nearly 17.9 million deaths worldwide in 2019.

A few of the primary risk factors of CVDs include family history, ethnicity, age, and other risk factors: tobacco consumption, hypertension, obesity, high cholesterol, physical inactivity, diabetes, unhealthy diets, and alcohol consumption. The majority of CVDs can be prevented through pre-monitoring and pre-diagnosis using intravascular ultrasound devices. Therefore, the growing number of CVDs is propelling the demand for intravascular ultrasound devices.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices has increased. The intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. This expansion can be majorly attributed to the availability of trained and well-qualified technicians and rise in adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic equipment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in nationwide lockdowns, which has impacted every industry vertical. Likewise, the intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market is also affected by the pandemic. The intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices industry is currently facing newer challenges to cope up with demand and supply of intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices, owing to the COVID-19. Consequently, according to one study, many diagnostic and treatment procedures had been cancelled or postponed around the world, including as many as 2.3 million surgeries.

Based on modality, the intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market is segmented into virtual histology IVUS, iMap IVUS, and integrated backscatter IVUS. Virtual histology IVUS segment held a larger market share in 2021. However, the iMap IVUS segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Virtual histology in IVUS is an advanced method as it can differentiate the four plaque types, including fibrous, fibro-fatty, necrotic core, and dense calcium. Virtual histology (VH), an IVUS system, can construct a color-coded cross-sectional image of a vessel showing the make-up of the plaque. The results for healthy blood and muscular tissues would be echolucent as they reflect the black spaces on the monitor.

Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Koninklijke Philips N.V.; GE Healthcare; Siemens AG; Boston Scientific Corporation; Infraredx, INC.; Terumo Corporation; Axle International; Conavi Medical Inc.; Canon Medical Systems; Abbott, and ACIST Medical System are a few leading companies operating in the intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market.

