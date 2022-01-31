GBRI Launches Actionable Certified Climate Change Ambassador Program and Games

The program is kicked off by an inspirational and motivational webinar with seven diverse speakers.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GBRI is pleased to announce the official launch of its proactive Certified Climate Change Ambassador program, which will be kicked off by the organization’s Climate Change and You: Is it End Game Now? – a gamified webinar.GBRI is an online Sustainability Education Provider founded with the belief that the best way to encourage responsible development is to provide resources to the builders, designers, and engineers who craft society’s future. The organization’s mission is to make sustainability resources affordable and accessible to everyone across the globe through 400+ valuable online courses with over 200+ expert instructors. Not only that, but the platform goes even further, offering an extensive Learning Hub, community groups & discussions, memberships, blogs & articles, internships, and scholarships.In the organization’s most recent news, GBRI is announcing the launch of its highly anticipated Certified Climate Change Ambassador Program. The program is kicked off by an engaging gamified online event, hosted by a panel of seven diverse speakers, designed to help participants better understand climate change, its causes, its impacts, and identify meaningful actions for us all.“The event will be setup as a panel where Jeslin Varghese, Director of Sustainability at GBRI, will converse with the panel and engage the audience with a climate change game,” says Michelle Crawford, a spokesperson for the organization. “Participants will be randomly assigned to one of the seven teams headed by each of the panelists, representing the 7 continents of our planet we call home. Bring your competitive spirit for our planet!”. Attending the event will allow the participant to earn the Climate Change Trailblazer badge, which serves as the first step towards becoming a GBRI certified Climate Change Ambassador.“Next, as part of GBRI’s Climate Change Ambassador certification program, we will kick-start a 7-day challenge to earn the Climate Change Warrior badge,” Michelle continues. “We will discuss the rules, prizes and awards for our 7-day, 14-day and 21-day challenges to earn all our climate change badges. Along the lines, GBRI is also in the works of a Social Equity badge.”The Climate Change Ambassador Program enables participants to start their journey to become a climate change expert and champion who believes in sustainability and making a difference. The self-paced 3-level program is a collection of courses, articles, and meaningful exercises that support students in learning more about climate change, progress steadily, and become an Ambassador for planet Earth. Once all required steps under each level are completed, participants will earn a climate change badge -Warrior, Champion, or Ambassador.Registration for the gamified webinar is free, with seats being capped at 3,000 students. There is a suggested donation of $9.99 with 100% of donations going to GBRI’s climate change fund, accessible for eligible projects by the Climate Change Ambassador Program participants.If students need CE for their credentials, the webinar is worth 1 AIA HSW|LU and can be self-reported for 1 CE towards their LEED and WELL credentials. Reporting information will be shared with all participants along with a shareable social badge and a certificate of completion.To register for the free GBRI Climate Change Games and webinar, visit https://www.gbrionline.org/climate-change-and-you-is-it-end-game-now/ . To learn more about the Climate Change Ambassador, please see https://www.gbrionline.org/certified-climate-change-ambassador/ About GBRIFounded in 2010, GBRI is the world’s #1 source for sustainability education with more than 120,000 students taking its popular online courses since inception. The organization is a proud education partner of numerous global initiatives, including The United Nations - Sustainable Development Goals, U.S. Green Building Council, I-Believe, International Well Building Institute, and The American Institute of Architects, just to name a few.Currently, GBRI is seeking sponsorships from further organizations and corporations to expand its network of like-minded partnerships.