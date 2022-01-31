Tutor City Changing Landscape of Tuition Industry in Singapore

The company is an ACRA-registered tuition agency that matches tutors and teachers to students, tuition centres, and companies.

SINGAPORE, January 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tutor City is pleased to announce its wildly popular agency is making a dramatic impact on the tuition industry throughout Singapore.Tutor City is an ACRA-registered tuition agency (Reg No: 53158953J) specialising in the matching of tutors and teachers for home, tuition centres and companies. The company’s goal is to provide tutoring assistance to every student who needs help in their educational journey. Tutor City believes it can make an impact in students’ lives by providing quality educators to improve grades or build up interest in any subject. No matter what a student’s budget or location is, Tutor City has a suitable tutor in Singapore for their needs.In the company’s most recent news, Tutor City is having a remarkable impact on the tuition industry in Singapore despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, in early 2021, there was a restriction on home visits and tutors were unable to conduct face-to-face tuition. Despite the lifting of these measures, some tutors still find difficulties in using online platforms, especially those who are not IT-savvy. Another major issue brought on by the pandemic was the increasing number of retrenchments as businesses were closing down.”“It is a well-known fact that the pandemic has been incredibly difficult for students and their families,” says founder of Tutor City, Mr. Benson Wee. “With bread winners losing jobs and having to make ends meet, it can be difficult to find and pay for a certified tutor. Our goal is to make finding tuition as easy as possible in any way we can.”To support these families and students, Tutor City offers its renowned tutor matching services, from a database of over 20,000 tutors, for free. Any agency commission is charged to the tutor, leaving this extra savings to be used to pay for the tuition itself. Not only that, but the company offers a self-help service where students can shortlist a tutor themselves, or complete a form if they don’t wish to speak to a tutor over the phone. Should students need additional assistance, the team at Tutor City is happy to help.“We go even further by providing our reputable coordinating services on a full-time basis, meaning we can recommend a tutor in as little as 24 hours upon receiving the request,” Mr. Wee states. “We want to be the market leader in the private tuition industry by building up a stellar reputation with our proactive coordinators, efficient web portal and a qualified pool of tutors.”The efforts of Tutor City’s dedicated team don’t stop there. On the company’s website, Tutor City provides a wealth of free additional tips and tricks for students on its frequently updated blog page. Topics include school ranking, translators for language learning, how to deal with student homework errors, how to destress, tips for a better sleep, and much more.For more information about Tutor City, to search for a tutor, or to read the company’s blog page, please visit https://www.tutorcity.sg About Tutor CityTutor City was founded in 2010 by Mr. Benson Wee and has grown into a leader in the private tuition industry. Mr. Wee boasts a wealth of experience in crafting articles to provide valuable insights in the field of private education.Since inception, Tutor City has been the recipient of numerous awards, including being listed as Best in Singapore by Singapore’s Finest Services and Top Biology Tuition in Singapore by Top in Singapore, just to name a few.