Anwar Faisal Continues to Provide Funding for Palestinians Despite Pandemic
Mr. Faisal is a renowned entrepreneur from Boston, MA.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arabic Jumaa Mosque and Palestine Cultural Center for Peace is pleased to announce Mr. Anwar Faisal will continue to support Palestinians by providing them with the much-needed funding they desperately require.
Anwar Faisal is a successful entrepreneur from Boston with deep roots in Palestine. For the past 15 years, he has been financially assisting people in Gaza by trying to bring poverty rates down. To this day, thousands of families rely on him for food, housing, and other basic necessities.
In his most recent news, Mr. Faisal is announcing that despite the ongoing pandemic, he will continue to financially support Palestinians into the future. According to Mr. Faisal, a huge section of the Palestinian population is poor, unable to afford food, clothing, or housing. In fact, data collected by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) indicates that one out of every three Palestinians, or about 30% of the population, lived in poverty in 2017. With a rate of 53 percent, the Gaza Strip has the highest proportion of citizens living in poverty.
“The COVID-19 pandemic obliterated Palestine's meager progress toward economic stability,” says Mr. Faisal. “While Palestinians narrowly avoided the first wave of the epidemic, the subsequent two rounds wiped out any economic gains. With this in mind, Palestinians are in desperate need of assistance now more than ever.”
For the past number of years, Anwar Faisal has been one of the most important sources of funding for Palestinians. He knows what it is like to be poor because he was born in Gaza. Every month, he sends a third of his earnings to Palestine, feeding thousands of hungry families. He distributes masks and sanitizers to schools, in addition to food, medicine and essentials for people, to help children and teachers during this difficult COVID-19 period.
“The situation in Gaza is difficult, and there are no job opportunities for young people, so they are unemployed. Anwar Faisal pays our rent and assist us in a variety of ways. May God bless him!” says Mervit Mahmood Hamada, one of the thousands who relies on Anwar Faisal’s support.
Razan Jamal, a twenty-year-old student, is studying media and communication technology in the University of Gaza: “I'd like to thank Anwar Faisal for what he is doing to assist me, and other students like me. Without him, I would not have been able to study and achieve my goals. He is covering my tuition and all my expenses.”
“I pray for Anwar Faisal to expand his sustenance and increase his support because the situation in Gaza is tragic,” Ziyad Majed Hijazi is saying.
Mr. Faisal looks forward to continuing his outreach and supporting those in need.
About Anwar Faisal
Anwar Faisal is a highly successful entrepreneur and landlord whose mission is to give back to the community of his homeland. Mr. Faisal owns the Arabic Jumaa Mosque History and Palestine Cultural Center for Peace and contributes to the community activities within the Mosque on a regular basis.
