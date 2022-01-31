TRU Barber Launches Game-Changing Brush for the Barber and Beauty Industry

The company is renowned for its TRU Barber Hair Grippers that have taken the market by storm.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRU Barber is pleased to announce the launch of its latest and most innovative product to date – the TRU Barber Pro Fading Brush TRUBarber.com is an online store and brand specializing in the sale of a range of branded products that recognizes and inspires everyone in the barbering industry. Due to its ingenuity and products aimed to make stylists’ jobs easier, the company is rightfully one of the fastest-growing style brands in the country as the TRU voice for all barbers.In the company’s latest news, TRU Barber is building on the success of its best-selling Hair Grippers worldwide by launching its sublime PRO Fading Brush that combines two of the most utilized tools in the hair industry – the brush and comb. The design of the PRO Fading Brush makes these tools more accessible than ever, boasting a unique ergonomic design allows stylists to comfortably switch from brush to comb quickly and easily, saving valuable time.“Building a business has been challenging, but also deeply rewarding because of my love for this industry,” says Cristian Seguinot, founder and CEO. “When you have passion for what you are creating, your potential is unlimited. It is this belief that led me to create not only the PRO Fading Brush, but all of our innovative products, such as station mats, razors, hair grippers, apparel, and headwear, which are all taking the barbering world by storm.”The PRO Fading Brush boasts an array of useful features and benefits, including:• Great for all hair types• Professional quality made of superior grade materials and bristles• Durable and lightweight patent-pending design• Improves speed and performance• Can be used on both adults and children• Multifunctional design combines a brush and comb• Perfect for cleaning trimming and clipper blades• Easy to clean• Anti-slide• And much moreFor more information about TRU Barber, or to place an order, please visit https://www.trubarberofficial.com/ About TRU BarberTRU Barber was founded in 2017 by Cristian Seguinot with the launch of its best-selling Patented Hair Gripper and unique Station Mats that quickly became the standard in every barber shop around the world. In 2018, the company’s Hair Grippers were featured in AOL: In the Know and rapidly became product of the year - selling 500,000 units in under 12 months.For 16 years, Cristian was a professional barber, starting his career in Orlando, Florida and eventually landing in Anchorage, Alaska. After many years, Cristian realized there was a void in the industry and a lack of innovative products that needed to be filled. At the time, not a single brand identified with barbers’ lifestyle and the industry as whole, leading Cristian’s resolve to start TRU Barber with the sole purpose of filling this void.