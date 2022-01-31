Cloud Database Security Market Opportunity Analysis | Emerging Trends and Global Demand 2028

AMR Logo

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud database security market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to growth in demand for cloud-based services, the upsurge in the use of handheld devices such as BYOD & CYOD, and increase in government spending on digitalization.

However, factors such as the requirement of high initial investment and growing cyber threats & malware are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the cloud database security market based on the application, type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on application, the market is divided into the cloud activity monitoring, access management, user authentication and others.

As per type, the market is segmented as public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is classified as retail, BFSI, transportation, hospitality, government, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global cloud database security market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain has been taken into account to elucidate the competitive environment across the geographies.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global cloud database security market is provided.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as IBM Corporation, Fortinet Inc, McAfee LLC, Gemalto NV, Oracle Corporation, Imperva Inc., Intel Security Group, Informatica Ltd, EntIT Software LLC, and Axis Technology LLC are also provided in the report.

