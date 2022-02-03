Dr. Reynoso: Bariatric surgery opens a new page in the life of obese people.

Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso Mamamia Cirugia Estetica Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso

One of Mexico's best estheticians, Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso; It provides advice to people with obesity problems.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder of the Mamamia Cirugia Estetica clinic and bariatric surgeon Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso drew attention to the risk of obesity and said that this risk can be minimized with some simple precautions. “The reason obesity has become a global problem is our eating habits. In other words, our eating habits feed obesity.” Reynoso said that bariatric surgery opened a new page in the life of obese people.

Obesity, which is described as the “disease of the age”, paves the way for many health problems from diabetes to blood pressure problems, from heart diseases to orthopedic problems. The risks of obesity, which can lead to serious diseases such as cancer, can be reduced with some simple measures. Bariatric surgeon Dr., who specializes in post-obesity aesthetic procedures (post bariatric surgery). Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso offers permanent solutions for post-obesity aesthetics for the large number of people suffering from obesity in Mexico. Dr. Reynoso made evaluations about obesity and bariatric surgery.

Pointing out that the main cause of excess weight is prepared foods, experienced bariatric surgeon said: “Unhealthy and unbalanced diet, sedentary lifestyle are among the factors that trigger obesity. Calorie imbalance and fast food meal preferences also lead to excess weight. In addition, foods are not as natural as they used to be, children are introduced to unhealthy and full of additives at an early age. When all these factors come together, obesity inevitably threatens every person. We see that obesity occurs in many of our patients due to these habits.”

"30% of Mexico's population is obese"

“There is no living thing in the world that has a weight problem other than humans. Our lifestyle wears out our bodies and shortens our lifespan. The reason why obesity has become a global problem is our eating habits. In other words, our eating habits feed obesity.” said obesity expert Dr. Reynoso made the following assessment;

“Not all overweight people are obese. If the body mass index is over 30, we consider this person to be obese. When the index exceeds 40, it is considered 'morbidly obese'. According to the World Population Review, about 30 percent of the Mexican population is registered as obese. With this rate, Mexico ranks 28th among the most obese countries. In addition, according to a study by Imperial College London, the results of which were announced in June 2021, it was determined that the average body mass index of Mexican girls and boys has been the highest in the world in the last 35 years. These data reveal the danger of obesity in our country.”

Stating that they recommend bariatric surgery to people who are obese and cannot lose weight naturally despite their efforts, Reynoso said, “Obesity surgeries include some procedures such as stomach reduction, gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy. With these surgeries, the patient loses weight quickly and regains his health in a short time. As a result of rapid weight loss, problems such as skin sagging occur. At this stage, post-bariatric surgery, that is, post-bariatric surgery, comes into play. Procedures such as tummy tuck, leg stretching, arm stretching and breast lift are applied. Body lift, face and neck lift and back lift procedures may also be required.” used the phrases.

Bariatric surgeon Reynoso said that some conditions must be met for aesthetic procedures after obesity. Stating that bariatric aesthetic procedures were applied at least 15 months after bariatric surgery, he shared the following information; “For bariatric aesthetics, the patient must have reached the targeted weight. It is necessary to wait for the body to balance and the skin to recover, albeit a little. After the conditions are met, we draw up a bariatric aesthetic plan according to the patient's story, needs and expectations. We are implementing this within the framework of a calendar.”

“Remove prepared foods and sweets from your life”

Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso also gave some advice to people at risk of obesity or struggling with this disease: “Prefer to walk for short distances. Use the stairs instead of the elevator. Exercise outdoors. Pay attention to your diet. Eat your meals slowly. Let vegetables and liquid-based foods be your lifestyle. Don't get full at your meals. Try to take a walk after meals. Eliminate prepared foods and sweets from your life. If you can't control yourself, get support from a dietitian."

Dr. Who is Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso?

Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso is the founder of Mamamia Cirugia Estetica clinic, one of Mexico's famous aesthetic centers. He successfully completed his surgical and aesthetic medicine departments at Autónoma de Guadalajara University. Having 2 doctorates, 2 masters and 1 specialization in postgraduate studies, Dr. Reynoso has been awarded the “best bariatrician” award in Latin America 5 times. Serving with the motto of "Your health first, your beauty", the famous plastic surgeon contributes to improving the quality of life of people living in Mexico and reducing excess weight and obesity. A speaker at many congresses in the field of aesthetic surgery, Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Reynoso's areas of expertise; breast implants, obesity treatment, bariatric surgery, mammoplasty and liposuction.