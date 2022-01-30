Lao leaders extend New Year greetings to Vietnamese counterparts

VIETNAM, January 30 - General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and other senior leaders of Laos sent their congratulatory messages to their Vietnamese counterparts on the occasion of the Lunar New Year Festival.

In his message sent to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the top Lao leader wrote that the Lao Party, State and people are very proud and happy to see that during the past time, the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam have been become an invaluable asset and a rule of existence and development both in depth and width in various fields, meeting the demands of the two countries' revolutionary cause in the new period and bringing practical benefits to their people.

The Lao Party, State and people of all ethnic groups will do their best together with the Vietnamese Party, State and people to preserve, cultivate and promote this good relationship so that it becomes more fruitful for the interests of the two nations' people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in the world, he wrote.

Thongloun also expressed his deep gratitude and sincere thanks to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for always giving valuable, effective and prompt assistance in the spirit of comrades-in-arms, faithfulness and purity to the revolutionary cause of the Lao counterparts during the past time.

He wished Vietnamese leaders and people good health, happiness, peace and prosperity on the traditional Lunar New Year.

The same day, Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane also extended their New Year greetings to Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ. — VNS