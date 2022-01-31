The world’s first hospital to treat 1 million patients per day
EINPresswire.com/ -- 31/1/22- United Kingdom- Latus Health is in the process of developing the world’s first hospital and wellness centre that can treat one million patients per day. The advancement of Latus’ hospital will completely revolutionise the way in which we approach healthcare and wellbeing generally, and offers uncapped potential in terms of treating patients. By utilising VR and machine learning technology, Latus will vastly improve the rate at which healthcare can be delivered.
The pandemic necessitated a shift towards a more digital reality, and as everything turns increasingly remote, it’s natural that healthcare transitions too. Latus’ hospital proposes a solution that is closer than most would think and offers a solution to the issues that have developed as a result of reduced access to healthcare. The strain caused by the pandemic led to serious delays in terms of early blood screenings, and Cancer Research UK (CRUK) found that around 3 million fewer people were screened for cancer in the UK between March and September 2020 compared with pre-pandemic. By implementing a virtual hospital, this issue could be reduced or even eliminated as patients wouldn’t have to physically attend an appointment.
For those suffering from mental health, the treatment centre allows them to take counselling from a virtual ‘safe space’, so whether that’s at a mountain retreat or on the beach, VR makes this possible. Not only does this eliminate awkward waits in the clinic reception, but it also fulfills the human element that is often missing from remote services, where users may feel a disconnect between themselves and their therapists as they’re in two separate environments. By using VR, Latus bridges this gap and gives us a first look at the future of healthcare.
Many people are concerned about the increasing dependence of our lives on technology and tend to associate this with having less control over their information and data, however, the virtual treatment centre will make use of blockchain technology to store medical records. This grants the patient the right to share their information as they see fit without having to rely on their GP, it also allows them to share this information with any doctor, physiotherapist, or counsellor from anywhere in the world; making healthcare a more collaborative field.
Latus Health has already made strides to streamline and improve both the quality and efficiency of employee healthcare with the development of Yodha. Hailed as the world’s first Connected Health Platform, the software is a significant step towards making employee healthcare entirely remote. The UK firm has a multi-million-pound investment plan over the next three years for R&D to develop new employee wellbeing and remote health solutions.
Schaunagh Gleeson
Schaunagh Gleeson
