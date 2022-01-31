Submit Release
News Search

There were 373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,368 in the last 365 days.

Five Startups Selected for National Technology Accelerator

Covintus Tech Tank will prepare founders on the technical aspects of achieving high growth potential

This incredible group represents a diverse cohort on all levels. Through Covintus Tech Tank, they will find solutions to their tech challenges by sharing knowledge and experiences with one another.”
— Logan Ryan, director of community engagement for Covintus
RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covintus Tech Tank, a technology-focused accelerator, has selected five startups to participate in its Batch 2 Cohort program. The 10-week virtual accelerator kicked off January 25 and will run through April 1, 2022.

Members of the Covintus Tech Tank Batch 2 Cohort include:

● Edai (Richmond, VA): Leveraging the power of AI and advanced analytics to aid businesses and economic developers in site location insights.
● ezClinic (Chicago, IL): A healthcare technology company with an AI monitoring and alert system to prevent unplanned ventilator tube removals in ICU patients.
● Frontline GIG (Norfolk, VA): An on-demand gig work platform for green jobs, such as city litter cleanup, at times when municipal customers need it most.
● Lulu’s Local Food (Richmond, VA): A cloud-based e-commerce solution for farms, farmers markets, food hubs and CSAs in a single platform.
● Touchbase (Baltimore, MD): A network for users to connect to other users’ social accounts, while growing and diversifying their own online presence, in one place.

The Tech Tank Batch 2 startups were selected from a nationwide, online application process. Criteria included startups with a technology or software product offering high-growth potential; early-stage startups with a significant tech challenge; and whose founders were committed to engaging in the 10-week virtual program.

Covintus Tech Tank will engage the startup founders in over 15 sessions advising them on how to avoid common start-up mistakes and how to leverage their technology strategy as a true differentiator. Topics include Critical Tech Tools; Bandaid/Blowtorch; Optimizing Partner Relationships; Maximizing Valuation; and a Founder Panel.

Led by experts in growth strategy and other areas, the session topics are structured to prepare non-technical founders for:

● Presenting their technology in a knowledgeable way to investors and stakeholders.
● Being enterprise-ready with their tech offerings.
● Knowing how and when to phase features in and out.

For successful completion of Covintus Tech Tank, each Batch 2 startup will receive $5,000. At the end of the accelerator, they have the opportunity to participate in the Covintus Tech Tank Pitch Competition, where a winner will receive $25,000 and a runner-up will receive $10,000. All compensation is Matching Credit, which can be used on any of Covintus’ consultancy services, such as software development, UI/UX design and/or technical advisory.

“This incredible group represents a diverse cohort on all levels, from different products and services to different industries and markets,” said Logan Ryan, director of community engagement for Covintus. “Through Covintus Tech Tank, they will find solutions to their own tech challenges by sharing their knowledge, background and experiences with one another. We are excited to see this collaboration.”

Through the Tech Tank accelerator, Covintus has pledged $1 million in development and support enabling startups to achieve success and high growth potential. To-date, Covintus has awarded $85,000 benefiting startups in Covintus Tech Tank.

About Covintus

Founded in 2010, Covintus is an innovative, first of its kind international managed crowdsource company. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and businesses of all sizes, including startups, with software solutions that propel their businesses forward. With a unique managed crowdsourcing model, Covintus taps into the top developers and coders in the world, who have proven their skills in international programming competitions. Along with its team of in-house project management professionals, Covintus delivers custom software solutions for their clients faster, better and cheaper than anyone else. For more information, visit covintus.com. Follow Covintus on LinkedIn to stay informed on the latest company news.

###

Windy Campbell
Campbell Communications
+1 804-314-0205
windyc204@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Five Startups Selected for National Technology Accelerator

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.