Five Startups Selected for National Technology Accelerator
Covintus Tech Tank will prepare founders on the technical aspects of achieving high growth potential
This incredible group represents a diverse cohort on all levels. Through Covintus Tech Tank, they will find solutions to their tech challenges by sharing knowledge and experiences with one another.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covintus Tech Tank, a technology-focused accelerator, has selected five startups to participate in its Batch 2 Cohort program. The 10-week virtual accelerator kicked off January 25 and will run through April 1, 2022.
— Logan Ryan, director of community engagement for Covintus
Members of the Covintus Tech Tank Batch 2 Cohort include:
● Edai (Richmond, VA): Leveraging the power of AI and advanced analytics to aid businesses and economic developers in site location insights.
● ezClinic (Chicago, IL): A healthcare technology company with an AI monitoring and alert system to prevent unplanned ventilator tube removals in ICU patients.
● Frontline GIG (Norfolk, VA): An on-demand gig work platform for green jobs, such as city litter cleanup, at times when municipal customers need it most.
● Lulu’s Local Food (Richmond, VA): A cloud-based e-commerce solution for farms, farmers markets, food hubs and CSAs in a single platform.
● Touchbase (Baltimore, MD): A network for users to connect to other users’ social accounts, while growing and diversifying their own online presence, in one place.
The Tech Tank Batch 2 startups were selected from a nationwide, online application process. Criteria included startups with a technology or software product offering high-growth potential; early-stage startups with a significant tech challenge; and whose founders were committed to engaging in the 10-week virtual program.
Covintus Tech Tank will engage the startup founders in over 15 sessions advising them on how to avoid common start-up mistakes and how to leverage their technology strategy as a true differentiator. Topics include Critical Tech Tools; Bandaid/Blowtorch; Optimizing Partner Relationships; Maximizing Valuation; and a Founder Panel.
Led by experts in growth strategy and other areas, the session topics are structured to prepare non-technical founders for:
● Presenting their technology in a knowledgeable way to investors and stakeholders.
● Being enterprise-ready with their tech offerings.
● Knowing how and when to phase features in and out.
For successful completion of Covintus Tech Tank, each Batch 2 startup will receive $5,000. At the end of the accelerator, they have the opportunity to participate in the Covintus Tech Tank Pitch Competition, where a winner will receive $25,000 and a runner-up will receive $10,000. All compensation is Matching Credit, which can be used on any of Covintus’ consultancy services, such as software development, UI/UX design and/or technical advisory.
“This incredible group represents a diverse cohort on all levels, from different products and services to different industries and markets,” said Logan Ryan, director of community engagement for Covintus. “Through Covintus Tech Tank, they will find solutions to their own tech challenges by sharing their knowledge, background and experiences with one another. We are excited to see this collaboration.”
Through the Tech Tank accelerator, Covintus has pledged $1 million in development and support enabling startups to achieve success and high growth potential. To-date, Covintus has awarded $85,000 benefiting startups in Covintus Tech Tank.
About Covintus
Founded in 2010, Covintus is an innovative, first of its kind international managed crowdsource company. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and businesses of all sizes, including startups, with software solutions that propel their businesses forward. With a unique managed crowdsourcing model, Covintus taps into the top developers and coders in the world, who have proven their skills in international programming competitions. Along with its team of in-house project management professionals, Covintus delivers custom software solutions for their clients faster, better and cheaper than anyone else. For more information, visit covintus.com. Follow Covintus on LinkedIn to stay informed on the latest company news.
