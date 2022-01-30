CALL FOR PAPERS - Sustainability x Data Science, Deadline March 2022
Frontiers in Sustainability is inviting articles to an upcoming special issue, entitled Sustainametrics - Envisioning a Sustainable Future with Data Science.
It is time for us, researchers and practitioners, to reinvigorate global strides toward a sustainable future by using data on sustainability theory and observation - i.e. sustainametrics.”KYOTO, JAPAN, January 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call for Papers!
— Prof. Shutaro Takeda
Frontiers in Sustainability is currently inviting researchers to submit articles to the upcoming special issue of the journal, entitled Sustainametrics - Envisioning a Sustainable Future with Data Science. This initiative, led by Prof. Shutaro Takeda at Kyoto University and Dr. Thomas Gloria at Harvard University, is a global effort to unite two of the leading areas for the society of tomorrow - sustainability and data science.
Today, researchers have access to an unprecedented amount of data in every aspect of sustainability, enabling us to analyze the progress of sustainable development more holistically and swiftly than ever before – a critical ability in a rapidly changing post-COVID landscape.
Thus, it is time for us, researchers and practitioners, to reinvigorate global strides toward a sustainable future by using data on sustainability theory and observation. With this approach – which we named sustainametrics – academics and practitioners may be able to present a path to a sustainable future.
We hereby invite Original Research and Review articles that showcase the usefulness of data science and other quantitative methodologies in sustainability. Expected topics include, but not limited to:
• Application of AI and Machine Learning to Sustainability Data
• Sustainability Indices and Metrics
• Quantitative Assessment on Sustainable Policy
• Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment
• Climate and Environmental Modeling
This is an wonderful opportunity to distribute your impactful studies with an international audience.
The submission is open until 31 March 2022 on Frontiers in Sustainability website. For details, please access the publisher website from the below URL.
#SDGs #Sustainametrics #datascience #sustainabledevelopment #machinelearning #ai
Topic Editors:
Prof. Shutaro Takeda, Kyoto University, Japan
Prof. Shunsuke Managi , Kyushu University, Japan
Dr. Thomas Gloria, Industrial Ecology Consultants, United States
Prof. Alexander Ryota Keeley, Kyushu University, Japan
Shutaro TAKEDA
Kyoto University
+81 75-762-2024
takeda.shutaro.2w@kyoto-u.ac.jp