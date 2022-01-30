Williston / DUI

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1000551

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Omar Bulle                           

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/29/22 1923 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 2A & RT 116 St. George, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED:  Andi Paradis                                              

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Minerva, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 29, 2022 at approximately 1923 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle off the roadway on Rt 2A at the intersection Rt 116 in the Town of St. George. Troopers made contact with the operator, Andi Paradis, (30), of Minerva, NY and detected several indicators of alcohol impairment. Paradis was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Paradis was ultimately released with a citation ordering her to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on February 17, 2022 at 0815 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/17/22 0815 hours          

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

