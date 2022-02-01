Pet Evac Pak, LLC Announces New Product Launch of Emergency Survival Kits for Pets

Emergency Survival Kits for Pets allow consumers to build their own custom kit designed specifically with their pets in mind.

Pet Evac Pak has launched their Build-Your-Own Custom Pet Survival Kit web page. Designed to help pet lovers build kits for their pets, the Pet Evac Pak Custom Pak page will walk visitors through the "must-haves."Millions of people are evacuated each year from natural disasters. A study published in the USA today in 2018 showed that 91% of people are not prepared to evacuate with their pets. If a shelter is necessary the Red Cross and FEMA are there to help save human life. But what about pets? It's up to each owner to make a plan and have a go-bag ready for them. Pets are a huge part of the family and should never be left behind.Build-Your-Own Custom Pet Survival Kit, consumers can start with a carrier. If they already have one, they can select the "No Carrier" option; otherwise, they can click on the down arrow and select the carrier of their choice. The next category will be food – again make a selection of either "No Food" or the cat or dog food of choice. Consumers should not miss the notes at the top of each category for recommendations. On the new site, visitors follow the arrows for each category and at the end, have the option to make any adjustments.When owners have multiple pets, the new website page helps them get prepared for any emergency or disaster, so they are able to get out quickly with all their pets. The new website launch helps consumers prepare today to keep their pets safe tomorrow.Visit the website at www.petevacpak.com and check out the high-quality products provided to keep pets safe. Pre-built and custom packs for dogs and cats are available. For more information about the company, please follow them on Facebook and Instagram or feel free to contact them directly.About Pet Evac PakPet Evac Pak is a woman/veteran-owned company, started after one of the co-founders made a 4,000-mile trip to Houston following Hurricane Harvey with a truck and trailer full of pet food and supplies. She delivered the supplies to a local shelter in need and brought back four big dogs that had been surrendered and scheduled to be euthanized. This sparked the idea to help people be more prepared for emergencies with their pets.