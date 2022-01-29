Motor Vehicle Crash/ 22A5000304
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:22A5000304
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/24/22
STREET: VT RT 16/
TOWN: Glover
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 122
WEATHER:clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR:Pierre Capron
AGE:47
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: extensive front end
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time; Troopers responded to single vehicle crash on VT RT 16 near the intersection of VT RT 122 in the town of Glover. Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that Vehicle #1 was traveling south on VT RT 16 when it drifted across the northbound lane and went off the roadway. There were no injuries reported at the scene.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881