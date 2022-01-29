Submit Release
Motor Vehicle Crash/ 22A5000304

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:22A5000304                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor

STATION: Derby                            

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1/24/22

STREET: VT RT 16/

TOWN: Glover

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 122

WEATHER:clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:Pierre Capron            

AGE:47

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: extensive front end

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time; Troopers responded to single vehicle crash on VT RT 16 near the intersection of VT RT 122 in the town of Glover.  Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that Vehicle #1 was traveling south on VT RT 16 when it drifted across the northbound lane and went off the roadway.  There were no injuries reported at the scene.

 

 

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

