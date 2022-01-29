Motor Vehicle Crash/ 22A5000304

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:22A5000304

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/24/22

STREET: VT RT 16/

TOWN: Glover

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 122

WEATHER:clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:Pierre Capron

AGE:47

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: extensive front end

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time; Troopers responded to single vehicle crash on VT RT 16 near the intersection of VT RT 122 in the town of Glover. Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that Vehicle #1 was traveling south on VT RT 16 when it drifted across the northbound lane and went off the roadway. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881