Silicone Fluids Market worth USD 6.6 Billion by 2026 Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Silicone Fluids Market by Type (Straight, Modified), End-Use Industry (Personal Care & Beauty, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 159 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.
The global silicone fluids market size is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2021 to USD 6.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026.This report spread across 159 Pages, Profiling 18 Companies and Supported with 116 Tables and 45 figures are now available in this research.
Top Key Players Profiled in the Silicone Fluids Market:
• The Dow Chemical Company (US)
• Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
• Elkem ASA (Norway)
• Momentive (US)
• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
The modified segment accounted for the largest market share in the silicone fluids market. Silicone fluids with organic groups introduced at the ends and side chains are called modified silicone fluids. This modification of dimethyl polysiloxane adds properties, such as compatibility or reactivity with organic substances, water-solubility, emulsifying properties, water repellency, paintability, anti-static properties, softening properties, and lubricity.
Personal care & beauty will be the fastest-growing end-use industry for silicone fluids during the forecast period. Silicone fluids are used in personal care products, such as cosmetics, soaps, shampoo, deodorant, face cream, and makeup. They offer several functional benefits, including a rheological stable base with delivery benefits and good compatibility with other solvents, actives, and inert ingredients in the formula. They spread evenly and provide a silky and cushioning feel to the skin.
In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for silicone fluids as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development. The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in this region.
Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:
• By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 62.1%, Production: 25.6%, and R&D: 12.3%
• By Designation: C-level: 54.9%, D-level: 15.5%, and Others: 29.7%
• By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 14%, APAC: 42%, Middle East & Africa: 22%, and South America: 4%
Competitive Landscape of Silicone Fluids Market:
1 Overview
2 Market Ranking Analysis
3 Market Share Analysis
4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Market Players
5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
5.1 Star
5.2 Emerging Leaders
5.3 Pervasive
5.4 Emerging Companies
6 Sme Matrix, 2020
6.1 Progressive Companies
6.2 Responsive Companies
6.3 Dynamic Companies
6.4 Starting Blocks
7 Competitive Scenario
7.1 Product Launch
7.2 Expansion
7.3 Acquisition
Reason to access this report:
The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall silicone fluids market and its segments and sub-segments. This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
