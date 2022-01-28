Carper Statement on Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse

— U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, issued the following statement on the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Frick Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

“We should all be relieved that this morning’s bridge collapse in Pittsburgh did not result in any fatalities or life-threatening injuries,” said Carper. “This potential tragedy stresses how critical investments in our nation’s infrastructure are—not only for our economy moving forward but, more importantly, for the safety of millions who drive over our aging roads and bridges each day. When drafting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we included historic funding to make long-overdue repairs to the thousands of at-risk bridges across our country. I will continue to work closely with President Biden and his administration to ensure that there’s no unnecessary delay in putting these funds to work so that we can avoid future bridge collapses and transportation safety threats.”

