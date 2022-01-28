Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,650 in the last 365 days.

Carper Statement on Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse

DELAWARE, January 28 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, issued the following statement on the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Frick Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

“We should all be relieved that this morning’s bridge collapse in Pittsburgh did not result in any fatalities or life-threatening injuries,” said Carper. “This potential tragedy stresses how critical investments in our nation’s infrastructure are—not only for our economy moving forward but, more importantly, for the safety of millions who drive over our aging roads and bridges each day. When drafting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we included historic funding to make long-overdue repairs to the thousands of at-risk bridges across our country. I will continue to work closely with President Biden and his administration to ensure that there’s no unnecessary delay in putting these funds to work so that we can avoid future bridge collapses and transportation safety threats.”

###

You just read:

Carper Statement on Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.