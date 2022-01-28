NEBRASKA, January 28 - Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Proclamation Officially Recognizes Pro-Life Flag in Nebraska

LINCOLN – Today, Acting Governor Mike Foley—with the full support of Governor Pete Ricketts—issued a proclamation officially recognizing a Pro-Life flag for Nebraska.

The proclamation acknowledges the state’s strong support of unborn life: “Nebraskans consistently and courageously take action to protect preborn life by volunteering at pregnancy centers, aiding expectant mothers, giving generously to young families, taking part in prayer walks and vigils, and displaying their support for life on signs along state highways.”

“Pro-life supporters have created a pro-life flag to celebrate babies and the mothers who nurture them,” reads the proclamation. “It features the footprint of a child encircled by a mother’s hands—set within two stripes to highlight the two lives present in pregnancy.”

“It is fitting and proper for Nebraskans to exercise their First Amendment rights to proclaim the human dignity of the unborn,” declares the proclamation.

On Saturday, January 29th, pro-life Nebraskans will join on the steps of the State Capitol for the annual Walk for Life. Details on the event are available by clicking here.

