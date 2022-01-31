Savant Electronics Inc. Develops Digital Flow Meter and Auto Shut Off Water Valve Designed To Increase Water Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading manufacturer of high-quality equipment to increase water safety for residential, commercial, and industrial water filter systems, Savant Electronics Inc. is eager to share its two newest products, the Savant Digital Flow Meter and the Savant Auto Shut-Off Water Valve. Both devices demonstrate excellence by surpassing industry standards for quality and safety, and not to mention, boast quick and hassle-free installation.
Savant Electronics Inc. recognizes the importance of monitoring a water flow but realizes the average homeowner or business owner might not have the time to do so themselves. That’s why their Digital Flow Meter is equipped with an LCD display for easy reading and operation. This electric flow meter offers a clear presentation of remaining capacity and elapsed time, so users can always have an accurate reading and stay in control of their water quality.
The Savant Auto Shut-Off Water Valve is also a staple in any home or business due to the valuable protection it provides. This electronic water shut-off valve will automatically cut the water supply when a leak is detected. Powered by 9V alkaline batteries, the device also shuts down when reaching a low battery state, providing a worry-free experience for the user.
The shut-off solenoid can quickly detect leaking water, playing a critical factor in preventing the potential for irreversible property damage. In addition, the auto shut-off water valve comes with a ⅜” adapter to foster an easy connection to everything from kitchen sinks and toilets to industrial level water filtration systems.
Designed and built by Savant Electronics Inc., the Digital Flow Meter and the Auto Shut-Off Water Valve are now available on Amazon. To learn more about Savant Electronics Inc., please visit https://www.digisavant.com/
About Savant Electronics Inc.
Established in 2001, Savant Electronics Inc. is a global leader in the water treatment industry. The company was originally founded by several engineers experienced in digital control, chemicals, water filtration, and precise mechanics. Today, Savant Electronics Inc.’s legacy regularly develops state-of-the-art electronic devices and equipment to increase water safety for residential, commercial, and industrial water treatment and filtration systems. Most Savant Electronics Inc. products and materials are certified by CE, FCC, TELEC, UKCA, WRAS, and NSF.
Website: https://www.digisavant.com/
Media Relations
Media Relations
Savant Electronics Inc.
george@digisavant.com