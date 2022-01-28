AB913 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2022-01-28

WISCONSIN, January 28 - An Act to amend 66.1105 (4) (h) 2. and 66.1105 (7) (am) 3.; and to create 66.1105 (4) (h) 9m., 66.1105 (6) (a) 10m., 66.1105 (6) (am) 2. er. and 66.1105 (7) (am) 10. of the statutes; Relating to: extending the time during which tax increments may be allocated and expenditures for project costs may be made, extending the maximum life, and increasing the number of allowed amendments to modify the boundaries for Tax Incremental District Number 5 in the city of Middleton. (FE)