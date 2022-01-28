WISCONSIN, January 28 - An Act to create 20.505 (1) (bg) and subchapter III of chapter 153 [precedes 153.85] of the statutes; Relating to: opioid and methamphetamine data system and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Finance
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb49
SB49 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Testin - 2022-01-28
