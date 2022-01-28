WISCONSIN, January 28 - An Act to create 182.01 (7) and 710.18 of the statutes; Relating to: regulating homeowners' associations and requiring the Department of Financial Institutions to create a filing system for notices filed by homeowners' associations. (FE)
Status: A - Housing and Real Estate
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab917
You just read:
AB917 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2022-01-28
