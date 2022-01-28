AB926 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2022-01-28
WISCONSIN, January 28 - An Act to renumber and amend 347.385 (1m) (b) and 347.385 (1m) (c); to amend 347.385 (2m), 347.385 (5) (a) and 347.385 (5) (b); and to create 347.385 (1m) (d), 347.385 (1m) (e), 347.385 (1m) (g), 347.385 (2r) and 347.385 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: traffic control signal priority devices for snow removal vehicles. (FE)
Status: A - Transportation
Important Actions (newest first)
