Detective Bureau

RHODE ISLAND, January 28 - On Friday, January 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 AM, members of the Violent Fugitive Task Force accompanied by the Massachusetts Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) and Boston Police Gang Task Force arrested Rafael Barias-Delarosa, age 19, of 223 Massachusetts Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island as a Fugitive from Justice from the State of Massachusetts for an Affidavit and Arrest warrant for Heroin-Trafficking. The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Violent Fugitive Task Force. Mr. Barias-Delarosa was arraigned at Sixth Division District Court pending extradition proceedings.

