RE: Route 30 down to one lane in Newfane

Roadway is now open.

They are now shutting down the entire road to remove the vehicles.

Route 30 in the area of Dutton Berry Farm is down to one travel lane due to an accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.