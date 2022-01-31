American College of Tax Counsel Elects New Fellows, Officers and Regents
The Board of Regents of the American College of Tax Counsel elected a new slate of officers at its January meeting.ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a meeting held on January 28, 2022, the Board of Regents of the American College of Tax Counsel elected a new slate of officers to serve the College commencing March 1, 2022. The College also elected the following 13 new Fellows into its ranks:
• Laura L. Buckley, Higgs Fletcher & Mack LLP, San Diego, CA
• Nikki E. Dobay, Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP, Sacramento, CA
• David W. Foster, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Washington, DC
• Dirk Giseburt, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, Seattle, WA
• Amandeep (Andy) S. Grewal, The University of Iowa College of Law, Iowa City, IA
• Mindy Herzfeld, University of Florida Levin College of Law, Gainesville, FL
• Richard L. Jones, Sullivan & Worcester LLP, Boston, MA
• Jared M. LeFevre, Crowley Fleck PLLP, Billings, MT
• Richard C. Litwin, The Litwin Law Firm, P.C., Atlanta, GA
• Stephanie Loomis-Price, Winstead, P.C., Houston, TX
• Lisa M. Starczewski, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, Washington, DC
• Jeremy H. Temkin, Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC, New York, NY
• Zhanna A. Ziering, Moore Tax Law Group LLC, New York, NY
To become a Fellow of the College, individuals must be nominated by a current Fellow and then evaluated by a committee of the College’s Board of Regents. Criteria for membership in the College include being licensed as an attorney in the United States for at least 15 years, with a career that is principally devoted to tax law and tax-related matters. Prospective Fellows must be currently engaged in (or retired or semi-retired from) full-time legal work, whether in private law practice, in a corporate legal or tax department, in a governmental legal position, in a trade association, in a law school teaching position, or a combination thereof. For all prospective Fellows, demonstration of a high standard of excellence and ethical conduct in the practice of tax law is required. This commitment can be shown in a number of ways, including through active involvement in the taxation committees or sections of national, regional, state or local bar associations, as well as through significant legal writing, teaching in the field, and holding responsible national or regional office involving tax administration.
New Regents and Officers Elected
Newly-elected as a Regent of the College is Michael J. Desmond, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Los Angeles, CA.
Current Regents re-elected for a second term are Ameek A. Ponda, Sullivan & Worcester LLP, Boston, MA and Jenny L. Johnson Ware, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Chicago, IL.
Continuing Regents include John P. Barrie, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, New York, NY; Frank Agostino, Agostino & Associates, PC, Hackensack, NJ; Robb A. Longman, Longman & Van Grack, LLC, Bethesda, MD; Mary A. McNulty, Holland & Knight LLP, Dallas, TX; Robert Pope, Jr., Pope Law, PLLC, Nashville, TN; Janette M. Lohman, Thompson Coburn LLP, St. Louis, MO; Julie A. Divola, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, San Francisco, CA; Adam M. Cohen, Holland & Hart LLP, Denver, CO; Stephen R. Looney, Dean, Mead, Egerton, Bloodworth, Capouano & Bozarth, P.A., Orlando, FL; Lisa M. Zarlenga, Steptoe & Johnson LLP, Washington, DC, Scott D. Michel, Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered, Washington, DC; and Alice Abreu, Temple University Beasley School of Law, Philadelphia, PA.
The newly-elected Officers of the College are Armando Gomez, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Washington, DC, President; Larry A. Campagna, Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry, P.C., Houston, TX, Vice President; and Bahar A. Schippel, Snell & Wilmer, LLP, Phoenix, AZ, Secretary-Treasurer. Caroline D. Ciraolo, Kostelantez & Fink LLP, Washington, DC, will continue as a member of the Board of Regents in her capacity as Immediate Past President of the College.
The College congratulates its new Fellows, as well as its new and continuing Regents and Officers.
About the American College of Tax Counsel
The American College of Tax Counsel is a professional association of tax attorneys in private law firms and in-house legal departments, on the bench, in federal or state government, or in academia. The College serves important roles regarding the nation’s tax laws by communicating with Congress, the Treasury Department and the IRS on federal tax issues and through the filing of “friend of the court” briefs in selected tax cases. A Board of 19 Regents serves as the governing body of the College, with one regent drawn from each of the 13 federal judicial circuits, plus two at-large positions. The Board is rounded out by the four members of the Executive Committee – President, Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer and Immediate Past President. The College can be found online at http://www.actconline.org.
