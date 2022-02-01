AirData and Skydio Announce Technology Partnership

Airdata & Skydio Partnership

Partnership will Integrate Skydio's World-Leading Autonomous Drone Technology Together with AirData's Comprehensive Data Management Solution

AirData and Skydio offer unique capabilities that are critical to our team's mission, and we are thrilled about the new integration and its ease-of-use.” — David Roberts, Oklahoma City Police Department

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AirData UAV, the global standard in flight data management, announced a new technology partnership with Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. The new partnership will allow Skydio Cloud to integrate into AirData’s robust fleet management platform—providing customers with a seamless and comprehensive fleet management solution.

“We have used AirData for the past several years and just recently introduced the Skydio platform to our fleet. AirData and Skydio offer unique capabilities that are critical to our team's mission, and we are thrilled about the new integration and its ease-of-use,” said David Roberts, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Skydio is widely used in the enterprise and public sectors and leads the industry in autonomous drone technology. Integrating with Skydio Cloud will broaden AirData’s ability to better serve customers and their multifaceted fleets while giving Skydio customers a reliable way to track and manage their fleets, oversee compliance and maintenance, and mitigate risk with under the hood transparency.

“AirData is thrilled to work with Skydio to now include the autonomous drone powerhouse in our platform,” said Eran Steiner, Founder and CEO of AirData.

“AirData and Skydio share the drive for a safer and smarter drone ecosystem, and we are excited to jointly focus on increasing flight awareness and facilitate safer, more efficient operations.”

With an API-driven integration, AirData automatically retrieves Skydio 2, Skydio X2, and the Skydio 2+ flight data, meeting compliance requirements, discovering early signs of problems to prevent surprises, while tracking maintenance, providing detailed operational reports to users of the system.

As an additional benefit, Skydio pilots will soon be able to Live Stream footage from their Skydio drone to the AirData platform without any additional hardware. The easy-to-use interface will offer 1-second latency over standard mobile hotspots, providing real-time visibility for remote viewers.

AirData upload instructions here: https://app.airdata.com/wiki/Help/Skydio

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages breakthrough AI to create the world’s most intelligent flying machines for use by consumer, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is made up of leading experts in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles from top companies, research labs, and universities from around the world. Skydio is trusted by leading enterprises across a wide range of industry sectors and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreesen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA.

To learn more: https://www.skydio.com/

About AirData

AirData UAV is the largest online fleet data management and real-time flight streaming platform. With more than 22 million flights uploaded to date, processing an average of 20,000 flights a day, with high-resolution data stored per each flight. It is used by large fleet operators around the world not only as a logbook, but also as a comprehensive flight safety data analysis and crash prevention platform, with advanced maintenance, pilot tracking, and easy-to-use live streaming.

To learn more: https://AirData.com/

