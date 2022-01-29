Health advisory issued for Eagle Harbor, Kitsap County

On 1/26/2022, the Kitsap Public Health District issued a no-contact health advisory for Eagle Harbor. This advisory is due to loss of UV disinfection at the sewage treatment plant. The advisory is in place until 2/2/2022. Signs are posted at public access points to include Joel Pritchard Park. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area. This includes swimming, diving, wading, beachcombing, kayaking, and paddle boarding.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and those who are immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after swimming and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map or following our Fecal Matters blog posts.

Local Health Departments issue water contact advisories or closures at swimming beaches. The BEACH Program communicates the risk to the public.

For more information

Holly Young, our BEACH program manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or holly.young@ecy.wa.gov for questions or contact the local health department. For media inquiries contact Jimmy Norris in communications at 360-480-5722.