Fall archery turkey harvest totals 683

SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 683 wild turkeys during the 2021-2022 fall archery turkey season.

The total compares with a statewide turkey harvest of 783 in 2020-2021 and a five-year average of 688 birds harvested. This season 24,768 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 24,187 for the 2020-2021 season. The season dates were Oct. 1, 2021, through Jan. 16, 2022, and all 102 counties were open for hunting.

Harvest consisted of 51% toms and 49% hens. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Madison (19), Jefferson (18), Schuyler (18), Franklin (16), and St. Clair (15).

The table below includes the preliminary 2021-2022 county-by-county fall archery turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2020-2021:

 

County

'20-‘21

'21-‘22

  

County

20-'21

21-'22

  
 

Adams

13

8

  

Livingston

1

2

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Alexander

4

2

  

Logan

3

2

  
 

Bond

6

6

  

Macon

4

4

  
 

Boone

4

7

  

Macoupin

17

13

  
 

Brown

14

6

  

Madison

14

19

  
 

Bureau

16

6

  

Marion

17

11

  
 

Calhoun

6

5

  

Marshall

3

0

  
 

Carroll

4

6

  

Mason

15

7

  
 

Cass

17

11

  

Massac

6

2

  
 

Champaign

5

1

  

McDonough

5

7

  
 

Christian

6

2

  

McHenry

17

13

  
 

Clark

6

14

  

McLean

4

4

  
 

Clay

16

12

  

Menard

7

7

  
 

Clinton

8

4

  

Mercer

12

14

  
 

Coles

5

4

  

Monroe

11

6

  
 

Cook

 0

1

  

Montgomery

4

8

  
 

Crawford

7

8

  

Morgan

11

8

  
 

Cumberland

3

3

  

Moultrie

3

  
 

DeKalb

1

5

  

Ogle

14

7

  
 

DeWitt

4

3

  

Peoria

12

10

  
 

Douglas

 0

 0

  

Perry

6

7

  
 

Dupage

 0

 0

  

Piatt

 
 

Edgar

5

3

  

Pike

13

9

  
 

Edwards

2

1

  

Pope

12

4

  
 

Effingham

11

8

  

Pulaski

3

3

  
 

Fayette

9

11

  

Putnam

5

5

  
 

Ford

1

0

  

Randolph

15

14

  
 

Franklin

8

16

  

Richland

4

1

  
 

Fulton

8

13

  

Rock Island

16

7

  
 

Gallatin

4

2

  

Saline

8

3

  
 

Greene

8

2

  

Sangamon

10

10

  
 

Grundy

5

2

  

Schuyler

16

18

  
 

Hamilton

7

10

  

Scott

2

2

  
 

Hancock

10

10

  

Shelby

10

5

  
 

Hardin

4

4

  

St. Clair

8

15

  
 

Henderson

4

3

  

Stark

 0

2

  
 

Henry

7

8

  

Stephenson

5

5

  
 

Iroquois

7

10

  

Tazewell

14

6

  
 

Jackson

9

13

  

Union

3

9

  
 

Jasper

5

7

  

Vermilion

13

9

  
 

Jefferson

27

18

  

Wabash

2

2

  
 

Jersey

6

8

  

Warren

5

4

  
 

JoDaviess

13

11

  

Washington

4

10

  
 

Johnson

10

3

  

Wayne

13

7

  
 

Kane

 0

1

  

White

3

5

  
 

Kankakee

6

1

  

Whiteside

7

5

  
 

Kendall

 0

4

  

Will

10

6

  
 

Knox

14

7

  

Williamson

15

11

  
 

Lake

2

3

  

Winnebago

15

10

  
 

LaSalle

11

5

  

Woodford

8

10

  
 

Lawrence

3

2

  

Unknown

0

24

  
 

Lee

10

8

  

Total

783

683

  
                 

 

Fall archery turkey harvest totals 683

