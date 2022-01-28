Fall archery turkey harvest totals 683

SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 683 wild turkeys during the 2021-2022 fall archery turkey season.

The total compares with a statewide turkey harvest of 783 in 2020-2021 and a five-year average of 688 birds harvested. This season 24,768 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 24,187 for the 2020-2021 season. The season dates were Oct. 1, 2021, through Jan. 16, 2022, and all 102 counties were open for hunting.

Harvest consisted of 51% toms and 49% hens. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Madison (19), Jefferson (18), Schuyler (18), Franklin (16), and St. Clair (15).

The table below includes the preliminary 2021-2022 county-by-county fall archery turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2020-2021: