State Board to Discuss Accountability Addendum

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, February 2, at 5:00 p.m. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. To ensure that the meeting is accessible to the greatest number of residents this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The State Board will welcome representatives from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) to the working session. OSSE will present a proposed accountability addendum. An addendum provides flexibility in implementing components of the statewide accountability system; it is a temporary measure that will cover only the current school year. It must be approved by the U.S. Department of Education, but does not require approval by the State Board.

Members of the State Board will reflect on its work over the last year as new leadership presents its vision and new priorities for the year 2022. State Board committees will provide updates and discuss proposed continuation of focused committee work.

The State Board will host a professional development retreat for its members on Friday, February 4, 2022. Members will learn about what some Local Education Agencies and states believe every student should have when they graduate, financial disclosures, and ethics requirements. The retreat will be closed to the public under the D.C. Open Meetings Act § 2–575(12).

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the State Board’s meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director's Report

V. STAR Framework Addendum

VI. SBOE Priorities & Committees Discussion

VII. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Administrative

iii. Accountability & Assessments

iv. Board Governance

v. Education Standards

vi. Outreach & Advocacy

vii. Teacher Practice

VIII. New Business & Other Discussion

IX. Adjournment

Retreat Agenda

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of Quorum

III. Professional Development

IV. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

