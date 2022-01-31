Fandrum, The World's First AI-Based Mobile Application for Celebrity Fans Launched

Fandrum

Fandrum has launched an AI-Based Mobile App seeking to be home to the world of fans, celebrities, influencers, ideas, opinions, reviews & entertaining content

Fans can and will fundamentally change the entertainment world. They are not just viewers but active participants in the making of a Celebrity.” — Samridhi Katyal

DELHI, INDIA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fandrum has launched the world's first fan-led and fan-powered social networking application, which enables fans to Watch, Rate, and Review all favorite Movies, TV Shows, Songs, Sports, Characters, Stars, and Celebrities to create experiences for fans that are exclusive, entertaining, and memorable; connecting the stars with the fans with an aim to democratize fanhood.

The application brings together all of the highly interactive online fan communities in one place, giving them a common platform where fans can express individual thoughts on all shared interests in a simple and straightforward manner. The App is already out and downloadable on Google Play Store.

The Purpose of this App Platform is to help the fans to have a specialized experience in guiding them to find and discuss relevant audiovisual entertainment content. Fandrum allows the users to create personalized fan clubs with a discrete set of rules and goals. It’s like a gathered community with affable people who are ready to help, develop and enjoy. Fans can talk, discuss, share personal interests, knowledge, and experiences.

Fandrum was founded by Samridhi Katyal and Vipul Chaubey in 2021. The main objective of Fandrum is to “Position fans on top of the chain” and “Let the world envision the true power of fans”. This initiation revolutionizes the relationship between the star and the fan. All of us grew up in a circumstance, we look above and upon the stars, who were unreachable, not anymore! Celebrities are now accessible and reachable with the help of Fandrum.

Along with that, Fandrum’s founders also envision helping broadcasters create content in terms of shows, movies, and songs from every fan’s perspective. The Founders’ idea is to revolutionize the way people create and watch content by providing insight to broadcasters by making fans a part of the process, not just passive recipients.

As per Vox Media LLC: “Forty-five hours per year: That’s about how long the average American consumer spends choosing what to watch next. You may not think those 7.4 minutes per day amount to much, but on the whole, Americans spend more time than ever before simply choosing the next title to click “play” on.”

As per iHeartMedia Inc.: “A new British study shows how many minutes per week, and how many days of our lives are spent deciding which TV show and movies to watch at home. A survey of 2,000 people shows that the average week sees 24 minutes and 24 seconds spent deciding on TV shows and another 25 minutes selecting a movie. That adds up to 100 days of your life sitting there going, I don’t know, what do you want to watch?”

Considering the challenge, Fandrum has also released an AI-Based patented algorithm that is integrated into the mobile app itself, allowing users to receive content based on personal preferences and interests only. The algorithm analyses user choices and activities using Natural Language Processing to provide fans with the most relevant information on similar and personalized entertainment resources that are most likely what is being looked for, hence saving volumes of time.

Fandrum is now available for free on a Google Play Store App and will soon be available on Apple’s iOS App Store as well.

