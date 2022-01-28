Bank of BJB Syariah Positively Welcomes Indonesian Hajj Preparations 2022

Bank of BJB Syariah is focused on expanding its reach and improving services for Hajj pilgrims through product and service innovation

BANDUNG, JAWA BARAT, INDONESIA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PT. Bank Jabar Banten Syariah (Bank of BJB Syariah) positively welcomed the government's preparations for the 2022 Hajj pilgrimage. Although the implementation of the program has yet to be confirmed, Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs (Kemenag) is currently compiling three scenarios for the departure of Indonesian hajj. The three scenarios are full quota departures, reduced quotas, and no hajj departures along the periods.

Indra Falatehan as Managing Director of Bank of BJB Syariah said, ” no-matter-what the government's decision is, we are ready to support for the good of the hajj pilgrims,” he optimistics.

Currently, said Indra, Bank of BJB Syariah is focused on expanding its reach and improving services for Hajj pilgrims through product and service innovation. One of them is the addition of Sharia Commercial Bank Services (LSBU) Hajj to 57 office networks in the working area of ​​Bank of BJB Syariah.

In addition, an instantiation who actively shares information on Instagram @bankbjbsyariah has added a feature for Hajj initial deposit transactions on mobile banking (mobile maslahah) to make it easier and faster for prospective pilgrims to open Hajj accounts online without coming to the initial office.

Indra explained, the synergy through optimizing the parent bank's resources is expected to provide wider services to customers considering the limited network of Bank of BJB Syariah and the potential market share of hajj registrants in the West Java, DKI Jakarta and Banten areas which has not been fully absorbed in 2021.

"In order to support digital transformation, Bank of BJB Syariah has added an initial Hajj deposit feature in Mobile Banking," said Indra.

Bank of BJB Syariah hopes that this expansion and innovation can further improve registration services, initial payments, settlements and provide convenience to prospective hajj pilgrims by providing services both offline and online.

Bank of BJB Syariah got ranked 3rd for the growth of Hajj booking seats, which increased by 25.28% from the previous year based on SISKOHAT data from the Ministry of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.