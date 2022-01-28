Luno Indonesia Promotes Educational Program for Crypto Beginners

Luno Indonesia - as a joint venture company between MPC (PT Multipolar Tbk) and Luno Global - was the first global crypto company to enter the Indonesia in 2016

JAKARTA SELATAN, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto adoption is growing at an exponential rate globally over the last 12 months and by early 2022, 10 million Indonesians have already invested in crypto assets. This is expected to jump to 25 million in the next 2 - 4 years with transactions reaching hundreds of trillions.

Luno Indonesia - as a joint venture company between MPC (PT Multipolar Tbk) and Luno Global - was the first global crypto company to enter the Indonesian market in 2016. The company facilitates public access to crypto assets Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Bitcoin cash, Litecoin and USDC through its mobile app. The platform is specifically designed to be user friendly and help Indonesians buy, store or sell crypto assets safely.

“Luno’s official Crypto assets are in huge demand by Indonesians who are at all stages of their investment journey,” said Jay Jayawijayaningtiyas as Country Manager for Luno Indonesia.

“We want to help existing and potential users invest in crypto assets safely so education is a big part of Luno Indonesia’s mission to put the power of crypto in everyone’s hands,'' continued Jay. “We know from recent research conducted in partnership with YouGov in September 2021 that 62% of Indonesian respondents said they did not invest in crypto because they did not understand how it works.”

As a solution to these findings, Luno Indonesia provides a variety of educational content to understand the basics of crypto investing which can be found in Luno Academy and YouTube Luno Indonesia. Luno’s official Instagram account @lunoindonesia is also a crucial channel to help drive education among Indonesians about safe investment in crypto.

"We will continue to actively educate the public, so that we can help more people to understand and have confidence to invest in crypto assets," said Jay.

The security of Luno’s customers' crypto assets is a top priority for the business which has built one of the most advanced Bitcoin security systems in the world and has industry-leading processing to ensure the system cannot be hacked.

Beyond their advanced technological functionality, crypto assets themselves have great value as hedging assets, just like gold. This benefit is also very suitable for people who have an interest in the investment sector.

Luno is a global cryptocurrency platform aiming to empower billions of people by putting the power of crypto into everyone’s hands. Luno is doing this by building products and services that make it safe and simple to buy, store, use and learn about cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Today, more than 10 million customers across 40 countries trust Luno to buy, store, use and learn about cryptocurrency. Luno is headquartered in London and has a team of more than 800 technology and finance experts operating in regions across the world. Luno is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group.

Luno Indonesia was established in 2016, currently has the status of a Prospective Crypto Asset Physical Trader registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency (or “Bappebti”) since March 31, 2020. Recently, Luno Indonesia has officially launched a Joint Venture with MPC (PT Multipolar Tbk), which aims to strengthen the Luno digital asset trading ecosystem, and to expand crypto access to more investors in Indonesia