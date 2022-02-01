National Treatment Provider Responds to the Tampa Area Opioid Crisis
In response to the opioid crisis in the Tampa area, Guardian Recovery Network, a national addiction treatment provider, opens a new medical detox center.
The first step to combatting the local opioid crisis is providing accessible treatment to those in need.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tampa Area is in the midst of what has been deemed a regional opioid crisis by local authorities and addiction professionals alike. The past 3 years have yielded a dramatic increase in opioid-related fatalities throughout the region, which are attributed in part to the increased circulation of fentanyl — a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.
During the first half of 2020, the Tampa Bay region lost 30 individuals every single week to opioid overdoses. This represents a 61.62 percent increase from the first half of 2019.
On average, 3 people die of an opioid overdose in Tampa Bay every single day.
Additionally, the ongoing presence of the Coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the increasing severity of the opioid crisis. Tampa Bay residents are being faced with isolation, increased stress levels and economic insecurity. As is the case with other supply chains, the opioid supply chain has been heavily impacted by the pandemic. New suppliers are combining heroin with fentanyl and other agents to increase its potency and street value.
Along the same lines, hospitals are managing a pandemic, and local emergency rooms are being hit with a wave of critically ill patients. Those suffering from opiate withdrawal often seek relief in the same emergency rooms, potentially placing a massive strain on the local healthcare system. By offering this service to the community, patients who are in withdrawal have a safe and appropriate setting to recover and hospitals have a partner they can rely on to provide immediate assistance to those in need.
As it stands, opioid addiction and overdose is the most pervasive public health issue Floridians currently face. The statewide opioid crisis has had a profound effect on individuals and families, local law enforcement agencies and healthcare operations. Tampa Bay’s opioid overdose rate is 9.75 percent higher than the State of Florida and 50.5 percent higher than the nation.
Guardian Recovery Network Responds to the Tampa Bay Opioid Crisis
In response to the local opioid crisis, Guardian Recovery Network, a Florida-based national treatment provider, has announced the opening of a new, 16-bed detoxification center in Tampa, Florida.
“One of the biggest issues the Tampa Area is currently facing is the lack of residential detox providers,” according to the Center’s Clinical Director, Travis Atchison. “The first step to combatting the local opioid crisis is providing accessible treatment to those in need. Our medical detox center focuses on more than offering a safe and comfortable opioid withdrawal; we equip our clients with the tools they need to stay sober long-term, ultimately reducing the number of opioid-related fatalities in Tampa and surrounding areas.”
Joshua Scott, CEO of Guardian Recovery Network, adds, “Increased accessibility to quality addiction treatment undeniably reduces overdose rates and is a vital lifeline to families ravaged by active addiction. Our vision is to do more than help on an individual level. We strive to positively impact the communities we serve. We will make a difference in Tampa.”
Bringing an Innovative Detox Experience to the Tampa Bay Region
Like other members of the Guardian Recovery Network family, CuraSouth was founded with the client experience in mind. “One of the main differentiating factors between CuraSouth and other detox centers in the region is the environment,” says Atchison. “Our medical detox in Largo is in a safe, quiet residential neighborhood. Clients feel as if they’re at home rather than in a traditional hospital setting.”
Reid Jayme, the Executive Director of CuraSouth, adds, “We have a large outdoor area where clients can spend time doing yoga, meditating or simply moving around. Allowing for this type of experience increases successful program completion rates. Gender-specific groups set us apart from other facilities. There is immense value in offering women the opportunity to share in all female groups. It builds confidence about attending 12 step groups post-detox. CuraSouth will accept most major health insurance policies and offer self-pay financing options, making the provided services as accessible as possible.”
To find out more about CuraSouth’s unique medical detox program, visit the official website at CuraSouth.com.
Guardian Recovery Network was created in 2006 with the goal of providing world-class substance use disorder treatment to those in need. Clients are treated using the latest evidenced-based clinical methods as well as break-through holistic and alternative treatments. Offering a full continuum of care, Guardian Recovery Network facilities provide comprehensive treatment and support through all stages of recovery.
For more information visit GuardianRecoveryNetwork.com
CuraSouth is inviting the community to attend an open house on March 1 from 11am- 4pm. CuraSouth will officially welcome clients into the facility on March 2. The open house offers guests an opportunity to tour our beautiful space, meet our staff and ask questions regarding our drug and alcohol treatment programs. To RSVP please contact dennis.mckeever@grncare.com | (910) 986-0563 or online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/curasouth-tampa-largo-grand-opening-tickets-255613024437
CuraSouth | The Tampa Area’s Newest Addiction Detox & Recovery Center