Nastel Reports Significant Growth In Integration Infrastructure Management
The last 12 months have been phenomenal with Annual Recurring Revenue growth of 62%”PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies, the leading solution provider of Integration Infrastructure Management (i2M), announced another great growth year today.
— Hari Mohanan, VP of Worldwide Sales
"The last 12 months have been phenomenal," said Hari Mohanan, VP of Worldwide Sales for Nastel Technologies. He added, "We've had Annual Recurring Revenue growth of 62%, and closed 50% more deals across Europe, North America, and LATAM. We've brought in three times as many new customers as the previous year, including banks, retail, food, and beverage production, as well as IoT (Internet of Things) monitoring for connected devices."
The Nastel platform, with its built-in machine learning engine, provides proactive and preventive monitoring with in-depth visibility into integration infrastructure performance, including potential bottlenecks in messaging middleware. The solution can run standalone or integrated with established corporate eco-systems, including APM, AIOPS, Data Analytics, and security platforms.
"Our focus is on helping customers achieve improved performance, compliance, and secure management of their Integration Infrastructure (i2) with the world's most complete Integration Infrastructure Management (i2M) solution. We enable our customers to automate their i2 management and keep their business services highly available in the complex environments of hybrid cloud, data center, and legacy platforms. This makes Nastel the de facto choice of enterprises of all shapes and sizes," said Albert Mavashev, CTO of Nastel Technologies.
"The growth we saw in 2021, despite the impact of the global pandemic, is a testament to the value enterprises are getting from the Nastel platform," said Hari. He continued: "with our innovation and new flexible licensing model, there is every indication that 2022 will be yet another strong growth year for us. Hundreds of the world's leading enterprises are actively evaluating us right now. We learn from every customer and prospect we talk with, and this helps to make our solution even greater."
About Nastel:
Nastel Technologies helps companies achieve flawless delivery of digital services powered by integration infrastructure. Nastel delivers Middleware Management, Monitoring, Tracking, and Analytics to detect anomalies, accelerate decisions, and enable customers to constantly innovate, answer business-centric questions and provide actionable guidance for decision-makers.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel has been privately held and profitable since its inception, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The Nastel Platform includes AutoPilot for proactive real-time monitoring, XRay for end-to-end transaction tracking and analytics, and Navigator for multi-middleware management.
