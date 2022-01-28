New Warden at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison

Antoine Caldwell Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Antoine Caldwell to Warden at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison (GDCP), effective February 1, 2022. As Warden, Caldwell will be responsible for overseeing staff members and 2,700 close security male offenders at the facility.

“Caldwell has worked his way up through the ranks, while demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities in each position he has held,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We are confident that his experience and correctional knowledge will benefit the staff and offenders at GDCP.”

Caldwell joined the Department in 1995 as a Correctional Officer at Dooly State Prison (SP). He was promoted to Sergeant in 2000 and to Lieutenant in 2001. Three years later, in 2004, he was promoted to Chief of Security and served in that capacity until 2005, when he was promoted to Deputy Warden of Security. In 2012, Caldwell was selected to serve as the Deputy Director of Audits and Compliance Unit in Central Office. The following year, 2013, he was promoted to Warden of Wilcox SP, and in 2017, he was reassigned to Warden at Johnson SP, where he currently serves.

Caldwell received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Business Administration/Public Administration from Thomas University. He has attended Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Professional Management Program, Corrections Leadership Institute and Warden's Pre-Command.

