New Regional Director for the Southwest Region

Benjamin Ford Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Benjamin Ford to Regional Director of the Southwest Region, effective February 1, 2022. As Regional Director, Ford will be responsible for oversight and management of 13 facilities throughout Southwest Georgia.

“Ford has been a dedicated and mission conscious leader during his 37-year tenure with the agency,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We are confident his vast correctional knowledge will assist in upholding the agency’s mission throughout the Southwest region.”

Ford began his career with the GDC in 1985 as a Correctional Officer at Lee State Prison (SP). During his tenure with the agency, he was promoted to Sergeant Albany Transitional Center (TC), Lieutenant at Calhoun SP and Chief of Security at Albany TC. In 1999, Ford was promoted to Superintendent at Thomasville Diversion Center and the following year was selected to start-up Bainbridge Probation Substance Abuse Treatment Center. Ford returned to the GDC in 2014, from serving in the army, as the Corrections Special Assistant to the Warden at Calhoun SP and in 2015, was reassigned as the Special Assistant to the Warden at Autry State Prison. In June 2015, Ford was promoted to Warden at Burruss Correctional Training Center, in 2016 he was promoted to Warden at Calhoun State Prison, and in 2018, he was promoted to Warden at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison, where he currently serves.

Ford holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in Management and Leadership. He is a graduate of the United States Army Sergeant Major Academy and has completed Emergency Management Training. Ford has been certified in Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Correctional Leadership Institute, Advanced Management Training, Georgia Management and Leadership, and Wardens and Chief Pre-Command Course.

