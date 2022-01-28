Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,605 in the last 365 days.

New Regional Director for the Southwest Region

New Regional Director for the Southwest Region

Benjamin Ford Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Benjamin Ford to Regional Director of the Southwest Region, effective February 1, 2022. As Regional Director, Ford will be responsible for oversight and management of 13 facilities throughout Southwest Georgia.  

“Ford has been a dedicated and mission conscious leader during his 37-year tenure with the agency,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We are confident his vast correctional knowledge will assist in upholding the agency’s mission throughout the Southwest region.”

Ford began his career with the GDC in 1985 as a Correctional Officer at Lee State Prison (SP). During his tenure with the agency, he was promoted to Sergeant Albany Transitional Center (TC), Lieutenant at Calhoun SP and Chief of Security at Albany TC. In 1999, Ford was promoted to Superintendent at Thomasville Diversion Center and the following year was selected to start-up Bainbridge Probation Substance Abuse Treatment Center. Ford returned to the GDC in 2014, from serving in the army, as the Corrections Special Assistant to the Warden at Calhoun SP and in 2015, was reassigned as the Special Assistant to the Warden at Autry State Prison. In June 2015, Ford was promoted to Warden at Burruss Correctional Training Center, in 2016 he was promoted to Warden at Calhoun State Prison, and in 2018, he was promoted to Warden at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison, where he currently serves.

Ford holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in Management and Leadership. He is a graduate of the United States Army Sergeant Major Academy and has completed Emergency Management Training. Ford has been certified in Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Correctional Leadership Institute, Advanced Management Training, Georgia Management and Leadership, and Wardens and Chief Pre-Command Course.

 

###

 

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov

 

 

You just read:

New Regional Director for the Southwest Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.