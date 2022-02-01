Brighton Pools Dives Into Franchise Marketplace
The locally famous pool company has introduced a name change as it expands throughout the US.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland-based pool experts, Brighton Pools, has just announced its nation-wide franchise launch plus an exciting name change.
Gary Hohne, owner of Brighton Pools, is thrilled to be launching the franchise opportunity. “For over 7 decades we have had exceptional customer service, management, technicians, and the finest craftsmanship,” stated Hohne. “We are taking these processes and systems that have been through decades of refinement and putting them into an easy-to-follow franchise package.”
According to Hohne, the pool industry is surprisingly recession-resistant. “Since there are over 10 million residential pools in the US and 300,000 commercial pools, it is a perfect opportunity to be in the swimming pool business as swimming is the fourth most popular sport in America,” pointed out Hohne. “People are loving pools more than ever today! Over the past 24 months alone, the swimming pool industry is reporting 50% to 100% gains in new construction and renovation of existing pools.“
At the outset of the franchise launch the company made moves to change its name. Formally known at Hohne Pools, a family name, Hohne chose to refresh the brand to prepare for national expansion.
The franchise package includes marketing materials, ongoing operational support, and state-of-the-art technology. “We are able to grow much more quickly because we utilize the advancement in technologies for geospatial, financial and customer relations management,” stated Hohne. Franchisees will have access to the software, making the estimation process smooth and efficient.
The Brighton Pools team is actively seeking new franchise partners. “There are some really wonderful, talented people who build things, but that’s not the person who needs the franchise,” asserted Hohne. “They need to understand the intricacies of business ownership. We need business people.” Interested individuals can reach out to the team at www.brightonpoolsfranchise.com.
Brighton Pools has been delivering exceptional craftsmanship and customer service to their clients for nearly 70 years! When it comes to swimming pool renovation, maintenance, water chemistry, and supply, there’s none quite like Brighton Pools. To learn more about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.brightonpoolsfranchise.com
