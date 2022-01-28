Kim Bartmann & The Bartmann Group Rocks Bastille Day With A Block Party

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bastille Day marks a turning point in the revolution that shaped France. Every 14th of July, fireworks light up the sky around the Eiffel Tower, jets fly over the Champs-Élysées, and festivities commence around the country. Since 2001, Minneapolis has held its Bastille Day celebrations to show solidarity.

What started as an idea by Kim Bartmann has grown into a cultural event that defines summer in the city. Her company, the Bartmann Group, is at the forefront of the festivities. Its Barbette restaurant is leading the charge.

In France, a brasserie is a restaurant with a relaxed atmosphere where anyone can enjoy simple yet delicious meals. The Barbette and its employees have perfected this style of service. It has even formed partnerships with local farmers to ensure the freshest ingredients while helping the community thrive.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the place has earned the popular vote as the best French restaurant in the area. None can pay homage to the French national celebration better than the Barbette and its staff. Kim Bartmann and the Bartmann Group also own and operate other restaurants in the region like Pat’s Tap, Red Stag’s Supperclub tiny diner, Book Club, and Trapeze.

Guests are sure to have a memorable afternoon filled with French dishes, wine, and entertainment. Countless street performers come to town to mesmerize the crowds on Bastille Day. There are dancers, mimes, stilt walkers, circus acts, brass bands, and so much more.

On the main stage, people can see top artists in the music industry showcase their latest singles and classic hits. There is always something for everyone. Families can join the festivities and find their favorites each year. The Bartmann Group does everything to satisfy those in attendance.

Minneapolis residents have learned to love Bastille Day celebrations over the past two decades. It is difficult to imagine summer without the block party, the great food, and large crowds. The Bartmann Group's local partners consistently give their support for the event. Their loyalty and commitment are among the reasons why it was able to grow strong and steady.

For instance, Eureka Recycling keeps Bastille Day a zero-waste event with strategic planning. Attendees also deserve credit for helping to make the party clean and green.

Bastille Day brings the Minneapolis community together with the help of Kim Bartmann and the Bartmann Group. It fills the city with excitement and gives local businesses a big boost.

While it may be a French holiday, it also highlights homegrown talents and products. It even attracts visitors who want to join the festivities. The Bartmann Group is proud of the growth of this event. It continues to find ways to make Bastille Day better each year for all participants.

