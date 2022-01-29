LAND OF LAND, INC. SUES PAYPAL, INC.
LAWSUIT FILED IN FEDERAL COURT ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSUMER FRAUD ACT AS WELL AS UNLAWFUL SEIZURE OF CLIENT FUNDS
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)FAR HILLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land of Land, Inc., a nationwide land wholesaler, has hereby filed in United States District Court a complaint against PayPal, Inc.
The lawsuit, Land of Land, Inc. v. Paypal, Inc., 22-cv-00261, describes PayPal’s violations of the Delaware Consumer Fraud Act as well as violations of the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act.
Land of Land seeks compensatory, punitive and treble damages from the arguably egregious behavior of PayPal. Land of Land is alleging outright theft as well as unscrupulous business practices.
Other counts contained in the lawsuit include allegations of PayPal’s Unlawful Conversion of client funds, Unjust Enrichment at the expense of PayPal’s customer as well as Breach of Contract violations.
For more information regarding the lawsuit, please call (856) 878-8515 or email Brooke@LandofLand.com. For additional information, plaintiff's counsel's email address and website are Info@HeimerlLawFirm.com and www.HeimerlLawFirm.com, respectively. Heimerl Law Firm's New Jersey offices are located at 32 Dumont Road, Far Hills, NJ 07931.
Brooke Pagano
Land of Land, Inc.
+1 856-878-8515
email us here