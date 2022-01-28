Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,593 in the last 365 days.

Lacson: What 'Lack of Groundwork'? I Value My Work

PHILIPPINES, January 28 - Press Release January 28, 2022

Lacson: What 'Lack of Groundwork'? I Value My Work More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-what-lack-of-groundwork-i-value-my-work

Risking one's life fighting criminals both in the streets and in high office for the last 50 years, all without making a big fuss of it - all because he values his work.

On this note, Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Friday debunked insinuations that he lacked "groundwork."

"I risked my life countless times, kicking doors while leading my men to save people I didn't even know. I fought notorious armed robbers to make people sleep soundly at night. I saved P300B of public funds from being misused and abused. Kulang sa 'ground work'? I value my work," Lacson said on his Twitter account.

During his stint as law enforcer for 30 years, Lacson fought various criminal gangs, rescuing kidnap-for-ransom victims and neutralizing the kidnappers but declining offers of rewards from the victims' grateful relatives. He also neutralized armed robbery gangs in fulfilling his law enforcement duties.

Also, Lacson refused offers of bribes and hush money from illegal gambling operators and from those transacting business with the Philippine National Police, which he disciplined when he served as its chief from 1999 to 2001 due to a combination of stern discipline and leadership by example.

Meanwhile, in his 18 years as Senator, Lacson blew the whistle on corrupt transactions, and called for the abolition of the corruption-prone pork barrel system. He also made sure his Priority Development Assistance Fund allocations were returned to the National Treasury.

With his scrutiny of the yearly budget measure, Lacson prevented at least P300 billion in public funds from being misused and abused.

"I did my work, even if I made enemies in high places. That shows how I value my work," Lacson said.

You just read:

Lacson: What 'Lack of Groundwork'? I Value My Work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.