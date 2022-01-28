NA Chairman tasks Mobile Police High Command to build more-elite force

VIETNAM, January 28 - National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (third, left) visits the Mobile Police High Command on Thursday morning in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Thursday told the Mobile Police High Command to focus on building a more elite and modern mobile police force to meet future requirements.

Huệ made the request when he visited the command, checking their combat readiness as well as offering Lunar New Year’s greetings to all officers and soldiers.

The mobile police force also needs to actively study and practise in all aspects to consolidate the firm political will and loyalty to the Party and the State as well as devotedly serving the people, contributing to maintaining security, political stability, and social order for the country’s development, he added.

He also said that 2022 will be a very important year, pivotal to implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the Resolution of the seventh Congress of the Central Public Security Party Committee.

He said there will be both advantages and disadvantages in the future as the world and the region’s situation is forecast to have complicated and unpredictable developments, including possible new variants of COVID-19.

In the meantime, criminal activities are becoming more sophisticated and dangerous. The lives and jobs of people and businesses are still facing many difficulties due to the pandemic, he said.

He stressed the requirements and tasks set for the People's Public Security Force and the Mobile Police Force will be great in the future.

It requires the force to seriously implement Resolution No. 22-NQ/TW, dated March 15, 2018, of the Politburo on continuing to renovate and re-arrange the organisational structure of the Ministry of Public Security to effectively implement the Party’s policies and the State’s laws, he said.

Also during the visit, Huệ warmly praised and congratulated the outstanding achievements that the command had achieved in the past.

Last year, the mobile police force co-operated with the Army to successfully protect major political events of the country, including ensuring the safety of the 13th National Party Congress as well as the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-26 term amid the pandemic, he said.

The mobile police force also successfully smashed many major criminal gangs last year. It is also an important force and the frontline force to fight against the pandemic, contributing to the successful control of the pandemic in HCM City, southern provinces and Hà Nội last year, he said.

The command has been conferred the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces by the Party and State. It has also been awarded the Excellent Emulation Flag by the Government for its contributions, he said.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, on behalf of the leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Huệ wished the command to continue to successfully fulfil their tasks.— VNS