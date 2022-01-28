Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng offers incense to commemorate Party’s late leaders

VIETNAM, January 28 - Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng offering incenses to late Party General Secretary Lê Khả Phiêu at his private residence. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday morning offered incense to commemorate the late general secretaries of the Party, for the upcoming Lunar New Year and the 92nd anniversary of the Party’s foundation on February 3.

Party General Secretary Trọng respectfully remembered the great contributions of the late general secretaries Lê Duẩn, Trường Chinh, Đỗ Mười and Lê Khả Phiêu in the revolutionary cause of the nation.

General Secretary Trọng also expressed his respect and gratitude for the great merit of the late general secretaries who have made many contributions to the independence and freedom of Việt Nam, and for the people’s happiness.

Lê Duẩn, whose real name is Lê Văn Nhuận, was born in 1907 into a family with a patriotic tradition and studiousness in Triệu Đông Commune, Triệu Phong District, Quảng Trị Province.

He spent 60 years working for revolutionary activities, and 26 consecutive years as First Secretary and General Secretary of the Party Central Committee (1960-1986). Lê Duẩn has left a shining example of a communist soldier and an outstanding pupil of late President Hồ Chí Minh.

Trường Chinh, real name is Đặng Xuân Khu, was also born in 1907 into a patriotic intellectual family in Xuân Hồng Commune, Xuân Trường District, Nam Định Province.

He was Party General Secretary three times, and had more than 20 years working as a member of the Politburo. He was assigned to many great responsibilities of the Party and State. No matter what position he held, he was always wholeheartedly for the Party, the country and the people, steadfast in all difficulties and challenges.

In the cause of national construction, with a good vision, acumen and vivid practical experience, Trường Chinh soon recognised the new trend of times, the current situation of the country and aspirations of the people. He proactively proposed to the Politburo policies of reforming the country.

Đỗ Mười, whose real name is Nguyễn Duy Cống, was born in 1917 in Đông Mỹ Commune, Thanh Trì District in Hà Nội. Đỗ Mười joined revolutionary activities and soon became a member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. He was trained and matured through periods of resistance, construction and defence of the nation.

Over 80 years of revolutionary activities, Đỗ Mười has made great contributions to the great victory of the national liberation and reunification and in the renewal cause. During his life and career, through many fields of work, Đỗ Mười left many profound impressions.

Lê Khả Phiêu was born in 1931 in Đông Khê Commune, Đông Sơn District, Thanh Hóa central province. Lê Khả Phiêu experienced many positions in the army, holding the position of director of the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People's Army. He was elected Party General Secretary at the 8th term.

Phiêu, together with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the secretariat, led the entire Party, the entire people and the army to reach many great achievements in the cause of renewal, industrialisation, modernisation, construction and defence of the Fatherland.

During his life, in any position, Phiêu always successfully fulfilled his important duties, always maintained the temperament and quality of a communist, always dedicated to the country and the people.

In the warm atmosphere of the upcoming traditional Lunar New Year, Party General Secretary Trọng graciously gave regards to family members of the late Party general secretaries.

Trọng wished them a new year of good health, happiness and prosperity, continuing to promote their families' glorious tradition, having many achievements in studying and working, actively contributing to the construction and development of the country. — VNS